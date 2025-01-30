Richa Chadha returns to social media, reflects on a year of milestones, from motherhood to iconic role as Lajjo in ‘Heeramandi’

After a brief social media hiatus, Richa Chadha made a heartfelt return to her online family, sharing a special message filled with gratitude and joy. Taking to her feed, the actress revealed she had spent the past month off the grid, embracing a much-needed break with her loved ones in Goa. And as she returns, her first post in a month reflects not just personal milestones, but a year of unforgettable moments.

Richa shared her immense gratitude for the year gone by, one that has been nothing short of transformative. She celebrated the arrival of her beautiful daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, who recently turned six months old. The actress expressed how becoming a mother has been one of her most cherished experiences, filling her heart with love and appreciation for every moment with her little one.

But the year also brought professional triumphs. Richa took a moment to honor the incredible opportunity to work with the legendary Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the much-anticipated Heeramandi. She spoke about the honor of portraying Lajjo, one of the most iconic characters she’s ever played, under Bhansali’s masterful guidance. The role has left an indelible mark on her career and heart.

In tandem with her emotional post, Richa also shared the exciting news of her nomination for Best Actress at the upcoming IIFA Digital Awards for her stellar performance. A recognition that she says is a wonderful way to cap off a year filled with both personal and professional milestones.

With a mix of gratitude, love, and sheer excitement, Richa’s return to social media feels like a celebration of a life well-lived, both on and off the screen.