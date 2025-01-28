I am trying to breathe for now: Richa Chadha on taking break

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha recently shared a heartfelt post on her social media, opening up about her brief hiatus and the whirlwind of changes in her life.

In an Instagram post, the actress revealed that she took a small, "undeclared break" from social media, explaining that it was necessary for her to focus on her new role as a mother. She described the period as "bananas," acknowledging the challenges of balancing motherhood with rediscovering herself.

Richa wrote, “I took a small undeclared break of sorts from SM. Sigh! Had to. Needed to. Now back. Somewhat. Between becoming a new mom and trying to remember who I was, it's been bananas. I feel like giving birth is also birthing a new me.”

Expressing gratitude to her followers for their patience during her time away, She added, “But first, thank you to those who stayed through my hiatus. I know I don’t owe you updates, but I like to chat with you all sometime... kinda like a big WhatsApp group. I am trying to breathe for now. Lots of .”