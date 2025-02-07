Indie artist Avneet Kaur, aka Abbu talks about her upcoming EP ‘In Love’

A

The inspiration behind my music career is definitely the happiness, the satisfaction and most importantly, the freedom that I felt. I remember when I started recording covers on those random YouTube beats, it just gave me a different sense of validation. And when I say validation, I wasn't looking for any external validation. It gave me a different energy and happiness. So I would say in a nutshell that this inspiration to kind of pursue my career in music came from within.

And I remember my first-ever experience as a singer-songwriter. The song name is Kanida Di Hawa. That is actually my first ever solo song as an independent artist, which I released two years ago. I completed the song in 15 minutes that day. I wanted to record that song right away after I completed it. That adrenaline rush was so much that I along with my friend literally went to studio and recorded it. And I ended up putting the teaser out on my social media the very same day.

I always had so much to say, but I never knew what is like the exact form of expression for me. And two years ago, I found out that it is singing for me.

