Indie artist Avneet Kaur, aka Abbu talks about her upcoming EP ‘In Love’
In the realm of heartfelt music that speaks to the soul, Indo-Canadian artiste Abbu, aka Avneet Kaur, is carving her own path with a fresh sound, as she prepares to release her debut EP, In Love, on February 14. With four tracks, the EP explores love and romance from a woman’s perspective, capturing its purest emotions. The artiste takes us through her journey.
Excerpts:
What inspired you to pursue a career in music? What were some of your earliest experiences as a singer-songwriter?
The inspiration behind my music career is definitely the happiness, the satisfaction and most importantly, the freedom that I felt. I remember when I started recording covers on those random YouTube beats, it just gave me a different sense of validation. And when I say validation, I wasn't looking for any external validation. It gave me a different energy and happiness. So I would say in a nutshell that this inspiration to kind of pursue my career in music came from within.
And I remember my first-ever experience as a singer-songwriter. The song name is Kanida Di Hawa. That is actually my first ever solo song as an independent artist, which I released two years ago. I completed the song in 15 minutes that day. I wanted to record that song right away after I completed it. That adrenaline rush was so much that I along with my friend literally went to studio and recorded it. And I ended up putting the teaser out on my social media the very same day.
I always had so much to say, but I never knew what is like the exact form of expression for me. And two years ago, I found out that it is singing for me.
Did growing up in Canada shape your musical style and preferences?
Oh, 100 per cent! I would say growing up in Canada has shaped my preferences, my lifestyle, and most importantly, the independence that it has given me. And also the opportunity to know about myself better. But at the same time, I value sticking to my roots. That’s why I like singing songs in my mother tongue, which is Punjabi. And I remember, when I started singing songs or covers, I was recording Punjabi folk songs on urban beats like Afro, hip-hop, and R&B.
Your latest release was Tu. Take us through the song.
Tu is my latest release and it is part of my upcoming EP, In Love. In fact my first ever romantic song that I have released. In the past, I have recorded many songs with bold vocals, bold lyrics, but I was just feeling lovey-dovey, ready to receive and to give some love. I wanted to write something beautiful, which has a great melody. And that's how I end up creating this song Tu. This song was created in 30 minutes. It is about a couple who are deeply in love with each other. Tu is from a girl's perspective, how she's showing her love for her boyfriend. And she's not afraid to show that affection for her partner. She just wants to say out loud to that world that she is in love.
Your music blends contemporary pop with traditional influences. How do you merge different styles?
That is such an interesting question. Like I was mentioning before, music has given me happiness, satisfaction and freedom. For me, using different styles, merging raw Punjabi vocals into these westernised beats came naturally. I remember putting a beat on YouTube and starting to record myself. And I was just on the go. So I would say that the inspiration to do different styles came from within the confidence that I had and the energy that I was feeling.
I am not into following any trends. I don't want to follow any trends. I want to do things differently. I know that it can take time. But I want to stay authentic to myself and to my music.
I would also like to give some credit to my family. Being the youngest one in my family, I remember listening to my siblings' playlist. That's how I was able to remember all of those old Punjabi songs.
How do you navigate the pressures of social media and maintain a healthy work-life balance?
Social media is such a tricky platform. It has power to give you that fame overnight, but at the same time, when you fall into that trap of numbers/views, it can be mentally exhausting. To maintain a balance, I would say the most important thing is to have a right mindset. I keep reminding myself that as an artist, my only job is to stay consistent, put my work out there, and don't think about the results. I am not here to do things for views.
Can you share your approach to songwriting?
My approach towards songwriting is very simple and casual. Honestly, when I sit to write, I don't think about a specific topic. It really depends upon my mood at that current moment. However, there is a strategy that I follow personally. How I write my songs is by finding a good composition. For example, I play a beat, hum to that sound, and create a composition out of that. And then I start writing a song on that melody.