Rishab Rikhiram Sharma leads groundbreaking 10-city sitar tour for mental wellness

As India basks in a vibrant renaissance of live music, where classical melodies are now finding mainstream appreciation, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma — the youngest and final disciple of the iconic Pandit Ravi Shankar— alongside his family’s celebrated Rikhi Ram instrument legacy, announces a groundbreaking initiative: India’s largest-ever classical music national tour, under a brand-new venture, Team Innovation Cultural.

Titled Sitar for Mental Health, this immersive, multi-sensory 10-city tour is set to redefine how we view classical music’s relationship with contemporary well-being. Produced by Team Innovation, the tour will travel across the country, gracing cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Indore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Chandigarh between April and May of 2025. Designed to captivate audiences of all ages, the family-friendly experience promises to bring together the wisdom of ancient ragas with the mindfulness of today’s wellness practices.