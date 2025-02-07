Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Mishra reunite for a romantic number for ‘Deva’

The much-awaited romantic song Bas Tera Pyaar Hai from Shahid Kapoor’s latest film Deva is now out for streaming. Featuring Kapoor alongside Pooja Hegde, the track arrives just in time for Valentine’s Week, making it the perfect love anthem for the season.
Composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics by Raj Shekhar, the song brings deep emotions to life with its heartfelt melody. Shahid Kapoor, who previously collaborated with Vishal Mishra on the Kabir Singh soundtrack, reunites with the singer for this soulful number. The combination of Mishra’s voice, Shekhar’s lyrics, and the film’s romantic visuals is expected to strike a chord with listeners.
Adding to the song’s appeal is the on-screen chemistry between Shahid and Pooja. The visuals complement the song’s passionate theme, enhancing its emotional impact. With its soothing music and heartfelt lyrics, Bas Tera Pyaar Hai is likely to dominate playlists during the love-filled season.
Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva hit theatres on January 31. The film continues to draw audiences, and this new song is set to boost its romantic appeal.