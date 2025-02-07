Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Mishra reunite for a romantic number for ‘Deva’

Adding to the song’s appeal is the on-screen chemistry between Shahid and Pooja. The visuals complement the song’s passionate theme, enhancing its emotional impact. With its soothing music and heartfelt lyrics, Bas Tera Pyaar Hai is likely to dominate playlists during the love-filled season.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva hit theatres on January 31. The film continues to draw audiences, and this new song is set to boost its romantic appeal.