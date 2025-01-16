Shahid Kapoor ignites the screen in BTS video of ‘Bhasad Macha’ from ‘Deva’

Talking about Shahid’s performance choreographer Bosco Martis, who worked on the song, was quoted as saying, “He had a specific body language that we focused on, creating moves that fit his character. The sequence allowed him to exude free-flowing energy and embody the spirit of the song.”

The song also features Pooja Hegde alongside Shahid. Bhasad Macha is sung by Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri, with music composed by Vishal Mishra and lyrics penned by Raj Shekhar.

In Deva, Shahid takes on the role of a brilliant yet headstrong police officer, while Pooja portrays a journalist. Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the film is set to hit theatres on January 31.