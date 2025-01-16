Shahid Kapoor ignites the screen in BTS video of ‘Bhasad Macha’ from ‘Deva’
With fans eagerly anticipating the release of Shahid Kapoor’s action-packed drama Deva, the actor has heightened the buzz by sharing a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video of the song Bhasad Macha on his official Instagram handle.
The upbeat dance track showcases Shahid delivering high-energy moves amidst a massive crowd. Known for his stellar performances, the Haider actor’s electrifying choreography and dynamic energy have made the song an instant favourite among audiences. Sharing the BTS clip, Shahid captioned it with a simple yet powerful “NAACH!!! (Dance)”
Fans flooded the comment section with admiration, writing, “The energy is unmatched! Shahid Kapoor truly knows how to bring the bhasad!” and “Omg, what electrifying vibes... can't wait for the movie!” Another commented, “The BTS is as electrifying as the song itself! Shahid, you're a vibe!”
Talking about Shahid’s performance choreographer Bosco Martis, who worked on the song, was quoted as saying, “He had a specific body language that we focused on, creating moves that fit his character. The sequence allowed him to exude free-flowing energy and embody the spirit of the song.”
The song also features Pooja Hegde alongside Shahid. Bhasad Macha is sung by Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri, with music composed by Vishal Mishra and lyrics penned by Raj Shekhar.
In Deva, Shahid takes on the role of a brilliant yet headstrong police officer, while Pooja portrays a journalist. Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the film is set to hit theatres on January 31.