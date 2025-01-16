Saif Ali Khan stabbed during an attempted robbery at his Bandra home, admitted to hospital

Actor Saif Ali Khan was reportedly injured during an attempted robbery at his Bandra (West) residence in the early hours of Thursday. The incident is said to have occurred around 2:30 am when an intruder gained entry to the house and allegedly attacked the actor with a sharp object. Saif is currently receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital.
Mumbai Police confirmed the incident to a media organisation, stating, “An unknown person entered Actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence and argued with his maid, late last night. When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked Saif Ali Khan and injured him. Police are investigating the matter.”
According to a statement from the hospital’s CEO, the actor was admitted between 3:00 and 3:30 am, having sustained six injuries, one of which was alarmingly close to his spine. Initial reports suggest that Saif was asleep with other family members when the intruder entered. The resulting commotion reportedly woke the household, causing the intruder to flee.
The Bandra police have initiated a full investigation into the incident and are currently in the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR). Multiple police teams have been deployed to apprehend the culprit, stated sources. Saif’s family is currently by his side at the hospital, providing support during this difficult time.
Saif and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, have been married since 2012. They reside in the Satguru Sharan building in Mumbai's Bandra West with their two sons, Taimur (8) and Jeh (4).