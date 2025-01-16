Saif Ali Khan stabbed during an attempted robbery at his Bandra home, admitted to hospital

Actor Saif Ali Khan was reportedly injured during an attempted robbery at his Bandra (West) residence in the early hours of Thursday. The incident is said to have occurred around 2:30 am when an intruder gained entry to the house and allegedly attacked the actor with a sharp object. Saif is currently receiving treatment at Lilavati Hospital.

Mumbai Police confirmed the incident to a media organisation, stating, “An unknown person entered Actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence and argued with his maid, late last night. When the actor tried to intervene and pacify the man, he attacked Saif Ali Khan and injured him. Police are investigating the matter.”