Saba Pataudi reflects on ‘December memories’ with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and the Pataudi family

These snapshots were taken during Sharmila Tagore’s grand 80th birthday celebration on December 8. The occasion brought together Saif, Kareena, Soha, Saba, and grandchildren like Sara Ali Khan, Inaaya Kemmu, and Jeh Ali Khan. Notably absent from the festivities were Taimur and Ibrahim.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished her mother-in-law on Instagram, sharing a quirky caption: “Who’s the coolest Gangsta ever? Do I need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law… Just the Best (sic).”

One picture showed Kareena and Sharmila sharing a cosy moment in casual nightwear, while another featured Sharmila lovingly kissing her grandson Jeh. Sara Ali Khan also posted a heartfelt birthday wish for her grandmother, calling her the "pride of our family," while Soha shared her wishes with the caption, “Full stomachs and even fuller hearts.”

Saba, known for frequently posting unseen family moments, had earlier shared glimpses of Taimur’s sporty 8th birthday celebration. Her caption read: “Happiest 8th Birthday Timtim! To soaring the peaks of success, may happiness and love pave your path. To close real friends… forever. And family always by your side. Love you loads, my jaan.”

The Pataudi family continues to charm fans with their heartfelt moments and strong familial bond.