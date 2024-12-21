Kareena Kapoor shines as the perfect host at Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan took centre stage as the ideal host and doting guardian at her son Taimur Ali Khan's eighth birthday celebration.
The actress ensured a fun-filled experience for the kids while personally overseeing their safety. In a video making rounds online, Kareena is seen coordinating post-party arrangements, asking, “You have a car, no?” as she checks on each child’s ride home.
Themed around sports, the vibrant birthday party, hosted by Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, was a hit with children and parents alike. Videos from the event reveal the couple engaging enthusiastically with Taimur and his friends, including scenes from a lively playground where Yash Johar is spotted chatting with Kareena while little Jeh enjoys playing with his trophy.
Adding to the celebration, Soha Ali Khan shared a heartwarming video of Taimur enjoying playful moments with her daughter, Inaaya. Alongside the video, she penned a sweet note, saying, “From jumping on the bed to racing freestyle, we have come a long way – here’s to a lifetime of family, food, and prezzies!! Happy Birthday, Tim bhai.”
Earlier, Kareena and Saif cheered on Taimur at his school’s annual day function. Kareena proudly recorded her son’s performance, beaming with joy as she clapped and swayed to the music from the audience, even waving to Taimur from her seat.