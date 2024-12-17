Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor give a big shout-out to Malaika Arora’s Mumbai restaurant, The Scarlett House

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have showered praise on their best friend Malaika Arora’s newly-launched restaurant, calling it an “outstanding place.”
Kareena recently visited The Scarlett House, Malaika’s new venture, which she co-owns with her son Arhaan. Located inside a stunning 90-year-old Portuguese bungalow, the restaurant impressed Kareena, who couldn’t stop raving about the food. Sharing a picture of delicious chicken wings on her Instagram stories, Kareena wrote: “Who ate all the wings? Outstanding place and food.” She tagged Malaika and Arhaan, giving them a big shout-out.
Karisma also showed her appreciation on Instagram. Sharing a snapshot of her meal on Stories, she captioned it, “Officially Decembering... Such a wonderful place. What an awesome meal. Well done.”
On a separate note, Kareena recently had the honour of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 100-year celebration of her grandfather Raj Kapoor’s legacy. She shared her gratitude on social media, highlighting PM Modi’s warmth and support for the Kapoor family during this milestone event. Kareena posted pictures of the Kapoor clan with the Prime Minister, including a signed note he wrote for her sons, Taimur and Jeh.
On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.