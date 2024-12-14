Kapoor family poses for iconic family photo honouring Raj Kapoor’s centenary

A galaxy of Bollywood stars gathered in Mumbai's Andheri West to mark the centenary celebrations of the legendary Indian cinema icon Raj Kapoor. Hosted by the Kapoor family, the event paid tribute to the patriarch of Hindi cinema’s first film dynasty. The family also posed for a special photo to mark the occasion.
Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, accompanied by his actress wife Alia Bhatt, led the star-studded gathering. Ranbir, sporting a moustache likely tied to his role in the upcoming film Love and War, where he stars alongside Alia and Vicky Kaushal, looked dapper in a black velvet bandhgala paired with white pajamas. Alia turned heads in an elegant white sari adorned with a delicate floral print.
Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir’s mother, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, his sister, also graced the occasion. Neetu complimented Alia’s stunning look, while the siblings shared a warm moment before joining together for a family photo.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan added to the glamour of the evening, posing closely for pictures that highlighted their chemistry. The couple was joined by Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, Aadar Jain, and Alekha Advani, completing the extended Kapoor family ensemble.
Several luminaries from the Hindi film industry attended the celebrations. Rekha, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Prem Chopra, Sharman Joshi and Kunal Kapoor were among the stars who turned up to honor Raj’s legacy.
Earlier, the Kapoor family had personally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to the commemorative event celebrating Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary.
The centenary celebrations served as a poignant reminder of Raj’s indelible impact on Indian cinema, bringing together generations of Bollywood icons to celebrate his enduring legacy.