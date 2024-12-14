Rekha shares an emotional moment with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda at Raj Kapoor’s centenary celebrations

A touching video of veteran actress Rekha embracing Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, has taken social media by storm.

The heartfelt moment occurred during the centenary celebrations of Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor, hosted in Mumbai by the Kapoor family, Bollywood’s first film clan. The star-studded event saw icons like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and others in attendance.

Before the emotional embrace, Rekha was seen gazing fondly at a poster of Raj Kapoor, adding a nostalgic touch to the evening.

The shared moment between Rekha and Agastya reignited memories of Rekha's well-documented history with Amitabh. Their rumoured affair during the 1970s and 80s stirred significant controversy.