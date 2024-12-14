Rekha shares an emotional moment with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda at Raj Kapoor’s centenary celebrations

A touching video of veteran actress Rekha embracing Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, has taken social media by storm.
The heartfelt moment occurred during the centenary celebrations of Indian cinema legend Raj Kapoor, hosted in Mumbai by the Kapoor family, Bollywood’s first film clan. The star-studded event saw icons like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and others in attendance.
Before the emotional embrace, Rekha was seen gazing fondly at a poster of Raj Kapoor, adding a nostalgic touch to the evening.
The shared moment between Rekha and Agastya reignited memories of Rekha's well-documented history with Amitabh. Their rumoured affair during the 1970s and 80s stirred significant controversy.
Despite the controversies, the rekindling of familial and professional bonds between generations like Rekha and Agastya highlights Bollywood's legacy of connections that transcend past narratives.
Meanwhile, the centenary celebrations were a glittering affair. Ranbir, accompanied by his wife Alia, stood out at the event. Sporting a moustache, presumably for his role in the upcoming film Love and War, Ranbir looked dashing in a black velvet bandhgala paired with white pyjamas, while Alia radiated elegance in a white floral sari.
Other Kapoor family members, including Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, were also present. Kareena and Saif added star power, joining Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor, Karisma, Navya Naveli Nanda, Aadar Jain, and Alekha Advani for a memorable family gathering.
The emotional depth of Rekha's interaction with Agastya, combined with the Kapoor family’s homage to Raj Kapoor’s legacy, made the event a fitting tribute to Bollywood’s rich history.
Rekha and Alia pose together at the event!