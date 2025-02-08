Delhi Indie Project on performing with renowned artistes

A

Kolkata audiences are known for their deep appreciation of music, especially when it comes to genres that blend traditional elements with contemporary sounds, so they resonated strongly with the fusion that Delhi Indie Project brings to the table.

For the musicians like Rahul Ram, Girish Pradhan, and Subir Mallick, Kolkata’s crowd likely felt familiar and welcoming, as the city has a rich history of celebrating both rock and Indian classical music. The audience responded well to the unique mix of sounds, from the rock influences to the deeper traditional textures introduced by Subir Mallick’s keyboard and the fusion vibe Rahul and Girish bring to the stage.

Overall, Kolkata’s crowd is typically very passionate and discerning, and I’d imagine they would have shown a lot of love and support for such a cross-genre collaboration, adding an extra layer of energy and excitement to the performance.