Delhi Indie Project on performing with renowned artistes
Best known for its remarkable versatility and innovative sound, Delhi Indie Project, expertly blends traditional Indian sounds with Western influences such as jazz, blues, rock, funk, and Latin styles. The band recently performed in Kolkata alongside various notable artistes like Rahul Ram (Indian Ocean), Subir Malik (Parikrama), Girish Pradhan (Girish and the Chronicles). On the side lines of the show, we spoke with the band. Excerpts:
Tell us about your new collaboration?
This collaboration is a huge milestone for Delhi Indie Project! Working with such renowned musicians like Rahul Ram, Girish Pradhan, and Subir Mallick brings credibility and exposure, aligning the band with some of India's most respected and influential acts in the rock and indie music scene. For the band, it means increased visibility with growing industrial credibility and relationship along with along with musical growth, as performing with great artistes brings fresh perspective and new creative energy into the band.
What made you collaborate with these iconic musicians?
Collaborating with musicians like Rahul Ram, Girish Pradhan, and Subir Mallick must have been a natural progression for Delhi Indie Project, given the band's growth and ambitions. There are a few reasons why such a collaboration would make sense for the band. We have a shared musical vision, influence and inspiration. The band’s forte is fusion music and the style is shared by Rahul Ram, Girish Pradhan and Subir Mallick. Sometimes, collaborations are just about the energy between musicians—creating something organic and special that wouldn’t be possible alone. The chemistry between the band and these iconic musicians could have been a driving force in bringing the collaboration to life.
How did you like the Kolkata crowd?
Kolkata audiences are known for their deep appreciation of music, especially when it comes to genres that blend traditional elements with contemporary sounds, so they resonated strongly with the fusion that Delhi Indie Project brings to the table.
For the musicians like Rahul Ram, Girish Pradhan, and Subir Mallick, Kolkata’s crowd likely felt familiar and welcoming, as the city has a rich history of celebrating both rock and Indian classical music. The audience responded well to the unique mix of sounds, from the rock influences to the deeper traditional textures introduced by Subir Mallick’s keyboard and the fusion vibe Rahul and Girish bring to the stage.
Overall, Kolkata’s crowd is typically very passionate and discerning, and I’d imagine they would have shown a lot of love and support for such a cross-genre collaboration, adding an extra layer of energy and excitement to the performance.
What else has 2025 in store for you?
This year marks a big year for Delhi Indie Project. 2025 marks the 10th birthday of Delhi Indie Project. We are planning to release an album of our original compositions and plan to do one all India tour in 10 cities with the original album.
We are also planning to do multiple collaboration with more iconic artistes from the country and abroad, targetting more festivals to perform more of our originals. We are also planning regular social media visibility for our followers.
How have you evolved over the years?
Over the years, Delhi Indie Project has transformed from a promising act to a well-respected name in the Indian music scene. The journey began with the band carving out a niche for itself by blending jazz, rock fusion, and the rich Portuguese cultural influences of Goa. This distinct sound set the foundation, but as time passed, the band’s musical identity has likely deepened, reflecting a maturity and confidence that comes from experience. From intimate gigs to opening for Bryan Adams in Delhi the band has honed its ability to connect with diverse audiences while staying true to its roots.
Each milestone—be it frequent performances in Goa, embracing cross-genre experimentation, or collaborating with icons like Rahul Ram, Girish Pradhan, and Subir Mallick—has shaped the band’s evolution. These collaborations, in particular, highlight the band's openness to learning and their commitment to pushing creative boundaries.
The integration of new ideas and influences from such legendary artistes has likely added fresh dimensions to their music, making it more layered and rich in texture. Professionally, the band has also grown in its approach to the industry, leveraging its reputation and experiences to secure collaborations and opportunities that amplify its reach. What likely began as a dream to create unique music has now evolved into a broader mission to redefine what indie fusion can be, positioning Delhi Indie Project as a pioneer of cultural and musical synthesis. The band’s journey is a testament to its resilience, creativity, and the ability to adapt while staying authentic, making it a continually evolving force in the music world.