‘Hengaithe Maige’ by Brodha V is that one Kannada single that his fans have been eagerly waiting for!

Rap artiste Brodha V has never shied away from expressing his love for Bengaluru and Kannada. This proud Bengaluru boy is back again in the news — with his latest Kannada single Hengaithe Maige. The song has already garnered 3.2 million views and counting on YouTube and might become one of his biggest hits, ever!

Brodha V has definitely begun this year with a bang, as the song comes after his last single DATN, in collaboration with Paal Dabba. Brodha V lets us in on his latest work, the inspiration for Hengaithe Maige and lots more…