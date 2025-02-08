‘Hengaithe Maige’ by Brodha V is that one Kannada single that his fans have been eagerly waiting for!

Rap artiste Brodha V has never shied away from expressing his love for Bengaluru and Kannada. This proud Bengaluru boy is back again in the news — with his latest Kannada single Hengaithe Maige. The song has already garnered 3.2 million views and counting on YouTube and might become one of his biggest hits, ever!
Brodha V has definitely begun this year with a bang, as the song comes after his last single DATN, in collaboration with Paal Dabba. Brodha V lets us in on his latest work, the inspiration for Hengaithe Maige and lots more…
Your latest single Hengaithe Maige has resonated deeply with listeners. Can you tell us about the inspiration behind it?
Hengaithe Maige is a song that speaks to the hustle, struggles and aspirations of everyday people. I wanted to create something that reflects the realities of life while keeping it entertaining. The phrase itself is a common expression in Karnataka and I felt it was the perfect way to capture the essence of the song.
You’ve often blended traditional Indian elements with hip-hop. How does the single continue that fusion?
I’ve always been passionate about bringing Indian sounds into hip-hop. This track incorporates a Kannada phrase and a folk-influenced melody while maintaining the punchy beats and lyricism that define my style. It’s about keeping the cultural essence alive while making the music relatable to a wider audience.
Your music often tells personal and relatable stories. How much of Hengaithe Maige is drawn from your own experiences?
A lot of it is based on what I’ve seen and experienced. The song reflects my journey and the struggles I faced while pursuing music. But beyond that, it’s also a tribute to people who push through hardships every day to chase their dreams.
Hip-hop in regional languages is gaining traction in India. How do you see this trend evolving?
It’s an exciting time for Indian hip-hop. More artistes are embracing their native languages, which adds authenticity and diversity to the scene. Kannada rap, for example, is growing rapidly and I believe that as long as we stay true to our roots, the movement will only get stronger.
You’ve been in the industry for years now. How has your approach to music changed over time?
When I started, I was more focused on technical rap and wordplay. Over time, I realised that storytelling and emotional connection matter just as much. My music has become more introspective and socially aware while still being entertaining.
What’s next for you?
I have a few collaborations lined up and some solo projects in the works. I’m also working on expanding my sound and experimenting with new genres. Fans can definitely expect more music soon!
‘Hengaithe Maige’ is streaming on all audio & video platforms.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so