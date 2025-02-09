Nelly Brings Super Bowl hype to New Orleans with hit-filled performance

Nelly brought his signature St Louis swagger to a New Orleans institution, turning a nearly seven-decade-old restaurant into a Super Bowlweek party. The multi-Grammy winner packed Brennan’s on Friday night, delivering a hit-filled set at the h.wood Homecoming concert with DraftKings.

As fans rushed the stage, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and actor Jaleel White kicked back in the VIP area, while Flavor Flav enjoyed the show from a prime onstage spot. Chainsmokers went on before Nelly, performing a number of their hits from Closer to Roses.

Before Nelly's appearance, attendees mingled for a few hours at the invite-only event. Once he arrived, many flocked toward the stage and pulled out their phones to capture his set.

While Flavor Flav recorded him, Nelly went on to perform several jams including Ride Wit Me, E.I. and Air Force Ones. Many in the crowd recited Kelly Rowland-sang chorus of Dilemma, which won a Grammy in 2003. He also performed Hot in Here, another Grammy winner in that same year.