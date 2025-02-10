Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Daler Mehndi, Gippy Grewal to headline BMP 2025 Gurugram

Get ready, Gurugram – the city is about to be set ablaze by the electrifying beats of Bollywood! The inaugural Bollywood Music Project 2025 (BMP) will take over the Backyard Sports Club, delivering an unforgettable fusion of music, culture, and energy. This exciting event promises to be the ultimate celebration of Indian music — vibrant, diverse, and full of life.

BMP 2025 is poised to redefine the live music scene, with over 50 powerhouse artists spanning 15 genres, all bringing their unique flair to two dynamic stages. Prepare for more than 32 hours of non-stop musical excitement, drawing an audience of over 50,000 passionate music lovers. The festival’s theme, ‘All The Hits, All The Feels,’ promises to bring the best of Bollywood to life, showcasing the colourful and ever-evolving world of Indian music.

The Gurugram edition is set to feature a show-stopping lineup of headliners that will keep you dancing all night long. Day 1 will see the iconic Neha Kakkar and legendary Daler Mehndi take center stage, while Day 2 promises an epic close with chart-topping Badshah and the one-and-only Gippy Grewal. These performances are sure to set the crowd on fire, but that’s just the beginning.