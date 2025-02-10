Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Daler Mehndi, Gippy Grewal to headline BMP 2025 Gurugram

Get ready, Gurugram – the city is about to be set ablaze by the electrifying beats of Bollywood! The inaugural Bollywood Music Project 2025 (BMP) will take over the Backyard Sports Club, delivering an unforgettable fusion of music, culture, and energy. This exciting event promises to be the ultimate celebration of Indian music — vibrant, diverse, and full of life.
BMP 2025 is poised to redefine the live music scene, with over 50 powerhouse artists spanning 15 genres, all bringing their unique flair to two dynamic stages. Prepare for more than 32 hours of non-stop musical excitement, drawing an audience of over 50,000 passionate music lovers. The festival’s theme, ‘All The Hits, All The Feels,’ promises to bring the best of Bollywood to life, showcasing the colourful and ever-evolving world of Indian music.
The Gurugram edition is set to feature a show-stopping lineup of headliners that will keep you dancing all night long. Day 1 will see the iconic Neha Kakkar and legendary Daler Mehndi take center stage, while Day 2 promises an epic close with chart-topping Badshah and the one-and-only Gippy Grewal. These performances are sure to set the crowd on fire, but that’s just the beginning.
This festival isn’t just about the stars — it’s a deep dive into the diverse world of Bollywood music. With genres ranging from hip-hop, Punjabi, and Sufi, to pop, funk, folk, devotional, classical, ghazals, and electronica, the event will showcase a blend of established names and emerging artists. Audeince be treated to electrifying performances by Sunanda Sharma, Asees Kaur, Sona Mohapatra, and Divya Kumar, to name a few. And that's not all—there will be a celebration of regional talent from Anurag Saikia Collective from Assam and All India Permit from Delhi. Indie fusion acts like Khosla Raghu and the underground electronica sensation Prodigy 360 will also bring their distinct sounds to the stage. With artists like Hargun Kaur, Oh Womaniya, Basant Kur, and Wazir Patar, every moment will be a musical revelation.
Sharing his exciting, Badshah says, “Bollywood music is constantly evolving, pushing boundaries and embracing new sounds, and the Bollywood Music Project 2025 reflects that perfectly. It’s a platform that brings together different generations and cultures, and I’m thrilled to be part of this celebration of music in Gurugram.”
For Neha Kakkar, the festival isn’t just about music – it’s about “the energy, the connection, and the feeling that only live Bollywood music can create. I’m bringing all my hits to this festival and can’t wait to share this night with the incredible fans of Gurugram. Are you ready to rock n roll?”
Gippy Grewal adds, “Bollywood music captures the amazing diversity of sounds and styles, and this event is the perfect reflection of that. I’m excited to share my sound with the wonderful audience in Gurugram and be part of this celebration!”
Get ready for an experience that blends the magic of Bollywood with the energy of the audience.
Tickets start at INR 1,499. Available online.
February 21 & 22.
At Backyard Sports Club.