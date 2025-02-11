Abdul Shaikh’s soulful track ‘Berang’ from ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ captivates hearts with its melodic charm!

The much-anticipated Bollywood film Tumko Meri Kasam, directed by Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt, is set to hit theatres on March 21, 2025. One of the film’s standout moments is the captivating song Berang, performed by the talented Abdul Shaikh and composed by the renowned Prateek Walia.

Berang is more than just a song; it’s an emotional journey that urges listeners to cherish their loved ones while they are still present. Penned by Bhatt himself, the lyrics and mesmerising melody, the song conveys a timeless message to Cherish the person you love when they are around. Tell them how they light up your life and make it special, for when time changes, it either leaves behind regrets or beautiful memories.

This soulful track attempts to bring melodies back into Bollywood, offering a refreshing departure from the current trends in film music. With its rich harmonies and poignant storytelling, Berang serves as the emotional backbone of Tumko Meri Kasam, anchoring the narrative with depth and resonance.

Speaking about his excitement, the backbone of the song, Abdul stated, “Singing Berang was a heartfelt experience for me. This song carries a beautiful message about love and cherishing special moments. I hope listeners connect with its emotions just as deeply as I did while recording it.”