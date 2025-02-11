PA Deepak reflects on his Grammy journey and the power of recognition

PA Deepak, the two-time Grammy Award-winning mixing engineer and record producer, may not have taken home the trophy this year, but his Grammy nomination for Break of Dawn by Ricky Kej reaffirms his standing as one of the most respected sound engineers in the industry. For Deepak, the nomination itself is a mark of excellence, and he remains grateful for the recognition.
Speaking about the Grammy experience, Deepak shared, "It's never a hurting moment because people who get nominated are all as equal as the winner."
A legacy of craftsmanship and global impact
Deepak's career is defined by his ability to craft immersive soundscapes, a skill that has earned him two Grammy wins—one for Slumdog Millionaire (engineering, producing, and mixing) and another for Divine Tides by Ricky Kej (mixing and engineering). His continued presence at the Grammys is a testament to his dedication and influence in the world of music production.
Beyond Break of Dawn, Deepak has been actively working on a range of projects, including the upcoming Telugu film 14 Days Girlfriend Intlo. Speaking about his recent work, he emphasized the importance of collaboration:
"Mixing songs is my bread and butter, but what made 14 Days Girlfriend Intlo special was the personal connection I formed with the director, Sriharsha, and the producer, Satya. They involved me beyond just mixing—seeking my creative input to fine-tune the overall sound of the film. That level of collaboration makes the process truly fulfilling."
Pushing boundaries and embracing versatility
Deepak’s discography spans Bollywood classics like Jodhaa Akbar, Rockstar, Dil Bechara, and Master, showcasing his versatility across film music, independent projects, and global collaborations. His philosophy remains rooted in musical exploration:
"A varied diet is healthy, and so is listening to multiple genres. It broadens our perspectives and keeps our creative spark alive. As for me, I’m excited to continue pushing boundaries, experimenting with different styles, and treating every project with the same respect and dedication."
Looking forward: The journey continues
While the Grammy journey may not have resulted in a win this year, Deepak remains focused on his craft and on bringing Indian music to a global audience. His collaborations with icons like AR Rahman and Ricky Kej continue to inspire the next generation of musicians.
"Awards are milestones, but the real joy lies in creating music that resonates with people. This is just another step in a long journey, and I’m excited for what’s to come," he says.
With his relentless passion and commitment to sonic excellence, Deepak proves that true success in music goes beyond trophies—it’s about the impact, the artistry, and the enduring love for the craft.