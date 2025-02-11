PA Deepak reflects on his Grammy journey and the power of recognition

PA Deepak, the two-time Grammy Award-winning mixing engineer and record producer, may not have taken home the trophy this year, but his Grammy nomination for Break of Dawn by Ricky Kej reaffirms his standing as one of the most respected sound engineers in the industry. For Deepak, the nomination itself is a mark of excellence, and he remains grateful for the recognition.

Speaking about the Grammy experience, Deepak shared, "It's never a hurting moment because people who get nominated are all as equal as the winner."

A legacy of craftsmanship and global impact

Deepak's career is defined by his ability to craft immersive soundscapes, a skill that has earned him two Grammy wins—one for Slumdog Millionaire (engineering, producing, and mixing) and another for Divine Tides by Ricky Kej (mixing and engineering). His continued presence at the Grammys is a testament to his dedication and influence in the world of music production.

Beyond Break of Dawn, Deepak has been actively working on a range of projects, including the upcoming Telugu film 14 Days Girlfriend Intlo. Speaking about his recent work, he emphasized the importance of collaboration:

"Mixing songs is my bread and butter, but what made 14 Days Girlfriend Intlo special was the personal connection I formed with the director, Sriharsha, and the producer, Satya. They involved me beyond just mixing—seeking my creative input to fine-tune the overall sound of the film. That level of collaboration makes the process truly fulfilling."