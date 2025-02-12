A Melody of Sorrow: Michio Mamiya, composer of ‘Grave of the Fireflies,’ passes away aged 95

Michio Mamiya, the celebrated composer whose poignant scores, most notably for Studio Ghibli's emotionally devastating film Grave of the Fireflies, touched the hearts of millions has passed away. Mamiya passed away on December 11, 2024, at the age of 95, due to pneumonia, though the news was only made public during the 2025 Annie Awards on February 8.
Grave of the Fireflies, a harrowing tale of two siblings struggling to survive in war-torn Japan, owes much of its emotional power to Mamiya's unforgettable soundtrack. The film, often cited as Ghibli's most heartbreaking, features a mesmerising melody that evokes a fairytale-like innocence, creating a stark and deeply affecting contrast with the film's devastating depiction of childhood during World War II.
The score has become synonymous with the film itself, capable of bringing tears to the eyes of even the most stoic viewers.
Born in Hokkaido in 1929, Mamiya honed his musical talents at the Tokyo Music School (now Tokyo University of the Arts), studying under renowned classical composer Tomojiro Ikenouchi. This training shaped his distinctive style, which would become integral to some of Japan's most beloved films. His understanding of both classical and contemporary music allowed him to craft emotionally complex scores that resonated deeply with audiences.
Mamiya's career spanned decades, with notable anime works including Horus: Prince of the Sun (1968), Tenguri, Boy of the Plains (1977), Gauche the Cellist (1982), and The Story of Yanagawa’s Canals (1987), all showcasing his unique ability to capture the essence of storytelling through music.
Beyond anime, Mamiya also composed for Japanese operas, his most famous work being the award-winning 1974 production Narukami. His legacy as a master composer will undoubtedly live on through his timeless scores.