A Melody of Sorrow: Michio Mamiya, composer of ‘Grave of the Fireflies,’ passes away aged 95

Michio Mamiya, the celebrated composer whose poignant scores, most notably for Studio Ghibli's emotionally devastating film Grave of the Fireflies, touched the hearts of millions has passed away. Mamiya passed away on December 11, 2024, at the age of 95, due to pneumonia, though the news was only made public during the 2025 Annie Awards on February 8.

Grave of the Fireflies, a harrowing tale of two siblings struggling to survive in war-torn Japan, owes much of its emotional power to Mamiya's unforgettable soundtrack. The film, often cited as Ghibli's most heartbreaking, features a mesmerising melody that evokes a fairytale-like innocence, creating a stark and deeply affecting contrast with the film's devastating depiction of childhood during World War II.