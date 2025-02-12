Shruti Haasan’s heartfelt tribute to late friend Melanie: ‘Rock n roll in heaven is as loud as ever’

Shruti Haasan recently shared a deeply emotional tribute to her late friend Melanie, with whom she worked on the Hollywood film The Eye. She penned a moving note on Instagram expressing gratitude for Melanie’s unwavering support, boundless energy, and belief in the power of sisterhood.

Posting a cherished picture of them together, Shruti reminisced about Melanie’s rare spirit, calling her “a true punk rocker” with a “golden heart.” She described her friend as a force of nature who brought people together and uplifted those around her.

“I will miss you as I type this through tears,” Shruti wrote. “But I also have a smile on my face for all the amazing memories. You believed in the sisterhood, in the power of women, and you brought us all together for The Eye with so much love, energy, and passion.”

Shruti acknowledged the profound impact Melanie had on her, emphasising the encouragement and faith she received from her late friend. “Working with you was truly inspiring and the love and encouragement and faith you had in my capabilities was beyond what I could fathom. I will take that energy and your words ahead in life as a candle of strength. Love you Mel , Thank you for being you - for your rare brand of lightning energy and your grace and true power,” she added.