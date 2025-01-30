First look at Shruti Haasan's Hollywood debut drama 'The Eye' out

After taking over Bollywood and the South, Shruti Haasan is all set to make her mark in Hollywood. The stunner will soon be seen in the international film The Eye. Now, adding to the excitement, the makers have revealed her first look from the film on her birthday on January 28, 2025.

Dropping the first look, the director of the film, Daphne Schmon penned on her official Instagram handle, "Happy birthday to the stunning, brave and fierce Shruti Haasan, who will always be our 'Diana'.” The creators of The Eye in London, Greece, America and India love you and celebrate you on this special day and always! @shrutzhaasan."

Shruti Haasan reacted in the Comment section saying, "Thankyou my lovely daphers", along with three red heart emojis.