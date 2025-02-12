Music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to compose for their debut Malayalam film
Renowned music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy is reportedly making their entry into Malayalam cinema, scoring the music for a high-energy action film centered around wrestling. This marks a significant moment for the industry, as the legendary trio, known for shaping the sound of Indian cinema, ventures into a new linguistic and cultural space.
The film is being produced by Ramesh Ramakrishnan, Ritesh Ramakrishnan, and Shihan Shoukath under Reel World Entertainment, a collaboration between Transworld Group and Lensman Group. It is directed by Adhvaith Nayar, who has co-written the story with Sanoop Thykkudam.
Filmmaker Shihan Shoukath describes Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s involvement as “historic,” emphasising how their music will be integral to the film’s dynamic and adrenaline-fueled narrative. He adds that audiences can expect a powerful, emotionally charged soundtrack that enhances the film’s gripping action sequences.
While the cast remains under wraps, industry buzz suggests an ensemble lineup unlike any seen before in Malayalam cinema. The film is expected to begin shooting in May 2025, and with the combination of a fresh directorial vision, an intense storyline, and a powerhouse music trio, it has already generated significant anticipation.
As fans and critics alike await further announcements, this collaboration could mark a new chapter for Malayalam cinema, blending cinematic spectacle with musical excellence.