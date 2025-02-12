Music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to compose for their debut Malayalam film

Renowned music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy is reportedly making their entry into Malayalam cinema, scoring the music for a high-energy action film centered around wrestling. This marks a significant moment for the industry, as the legendary trio, known for shaping the sound of Indian cinema, ventures into a new linguistic and cultural space.

The film is being produced by Ramesh Ramakrishnan, Ritesh Ramakrishnan, and Shihan Shoukath under Reel World Entertainment, a collaboration between Transworld Group and Lensman Group. It is directed by Adhvaith Nayar, who has co-written the story with Sanoop Thykkudam.

Filmmaker Shihan Shoukath describes Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s involvement as “historic,” emphasising how their music will be integral to the film’s dynamic and adrenaline-fueled narrative. He adds that audiences can expect a powerful, emotionally charged soundtrack that enhances the film’s gripping action sequences.