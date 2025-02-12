Paul McCartney wows fans with surprise NYC show at Bowery Ballroom

Paul McCartney may have once commanded stadiums filled with tens of thousands, but on a chilly New York night, he brought Beatlemania to a much smaller stage. On Tuesday, the legendary musician turned the Bowery Ballroom—capacity 575—into an exclusive rock-and-roll time machine, delivering an electrifying, intimate performance announced just hours before showtime.
The unexpected gig set Manhattan abuzz. Word spread like wildfire, sending die-hard fans sprinting down Delancey Street, desperate to score one of the coveted tickets sold on-site, one per person. Those lucky enough to make it through the doors found themselves in an almost surreal moment. Even McCartney himself seemed astonished.
“So, here we are,” he said with a grin. “Some little gig. New York. Why not?”
Paul’s surprise performances have become the stuff of legend. From a rooftop jam with The Beatles in 1969 to a marquee-top concert at the Ed Sullivan Theater in 2009 and a pop-up show at Grand Central Terminal in 2018, he has always found ways to delight fans. This time, at 82, he opted for an indoor affair, avoiding the frigid February air.
Taking the stage at 6:30 pm with his longtime band and a three-piece horn section, Paul launched into a career-spanning setlist. From Beatles staples like A Hard Day’s Night and Let It Be to Wings anthems like Jet and Maybe I’m Amazed, the night was a masterclass in rock history. He also performed Now and Then, the “last Beatles song,” completed in 2023 with help from AI technology.
Fans shouted their devotion between songs, with Paul playfully prompting, “Girls, give me a Beatles scream.” They happily obliged. Closing with the iconic lines of The End, he left the audience in awe, stepping into the snowy night as whispers of the unforgettable show filled the city streets.