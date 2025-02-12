Paul McCartney wows fans with surprise NYC show at Bowery Ballroom

The unexpected gig set Manhattan abuzz. Word spread like wildfire, sending die-hard fans sprinting down Delancey Street, desperate to score one of the coveted tickets sold on-site, one per person. Those lucky enough to make it through the doors found themselves in an almost surreal moment. Even McCartney himself seemed astonished.

“So, here we are,” he said with a grin. “Some little gig. New York. Why not?”

Paul’s surprise performances have become the stuff of legend. From a rooftop jam with The Beatles in 1969 to a marquee-top concert at the Ed Sullivan Theater in 2009 and a pop-up show at Grand Central Terminal in 2018, he has always found ways to delight fans. This time, at 82, he opted for an indoor affair, avoiding the frigid February air.