Paresh Pahuja of Bandish Bandits announces The Voice Notes Concert India Tour – a musical journey across 6 cities

Renowned singer-songwriter and composer Paresh Pahuja, best known for his captivating portrayal of Mahi in Bandish Bandits, is set to embark on a groundbreaking musical journey across India with an innovative concert tour that promises to captivate hearts and redefine live music. The Voice Notes Concert by Paresh Pahuja & Friends is not just a series of performances; it’s a bold fusion of immersive storytelling and soul-stirring music, designed to push the boundaries of the Indian live music experience.

Spanning March and April 2025, this unprecedented tour will grace six iconic cities across the country: Chandigarh, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Each carefully selected venue has been chosen for its ability to foster an intimate and personal atmosphere, ensuring that each performance resonates deeply with an exclusive audience of 1,000-1,500 guests per show, allowing for a profound connection between Paresh and his fans.