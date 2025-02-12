Paresh Pahuja of Bandish Bandits announces The Voice Notes Concert India Tour – a musical journey across 6 cities

Renowned singer-songwriter and composer Paresh Pahuja, best known for his captivating portrayal of Mahi in Bandish Bandits, is set to embark on a groundbreaking musical journey across India with an innovative concert tour that promises to captivate hearts and redefine live music. The Voice Notes Concert by Paresh Pahuja & Friends is not just a series of performances; it’s a bold fusion of immersive storytelling and soul-stirring music, designed to push the boundaries of the Indian live music experience.
Spanning March and April 2025, this unprecedented tour will grace six iconic cities across the country: Chandigarh, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Each carefully selected venue has been chosen for its ability to foster an intimate and personal atmosphere, ensuring that each performance resonates deeply with an exclusive audience of 1,000-1,500 guests per show, allowing for a profound connection between Paresh and his fans.
Drawing inspiration from cinematic masterpieces like La La Land and Past Lives, The Voice Notes Concert is a carefully curated musical odyssey. Each 120-minute performance will transport the audience through the evolution of love, starting from its incandescent beginnings to its complex and enduring nature. The concert seamlessly weaves together 12 original compositions with six evocative voice notes, creating a poignant narrative that explores the many layers of love. Paresh’s celebrated repertoire will shine throughout the tour, featuring fan favourites like Dooron Dooron, Botalaan, and Mascara, as well as showcasing his unique ability to blend contemporary pop, indie rock, and traditional Bollywood influences into a harmonious soundscape.
The tour will kick off at the iconic Tagore Theatre in Chandigarh on March 6 and will continue through several of India’s most prestigious venues, including Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi (March 27), HK Hall Auditorium in Ahmedabad (March 30), Sangit Kala Mandir in Kolkata (April 6), Prestige Centre For Performing Arts in Bengaluru (April 12), before culminating with the grand finale in Mumbai on April 27.
Speaking on the vision behind the tour, Paresh Pahuja shares, “This isn’t just a concert; it’s a cinematic exploration of modern love. Every voice note, every song, is crafted to take the audience on an emotional journey that feels both deeply personal and universally relatable. Our goal is to elevate the live music experience, making it more intimate, more narrative-driven, and more profoundly meaningful. This tour is a bold step forward in live entertainment, offering an authentic experience that breaks away from traditional concert formats. The fusion of contemporary pop, indie rock, and classical Bollywood influences creates a rich, dynamic sound that honors musical traditions while embracing innovation.”
Presented by Team Innovation in association with Bluprint, The Voice Notes Concert is curated for a discerning audience of urban cultural enthusiasts aged 20-40, who value authentic artistry and emotionally charged experiences.