BLACKPINK’s Jennie and K-pop group aespa to be honoured at 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards

K-pop continues to cement its global dominance as BLACKPINK’s Jennie and powerhouse girl group aespa take center stage at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards. Following in the footsteps of TWICE and NJZ, these two acts are the only female K-pop artists honored this year, underscoring their influence on the global music landscape.

Jennie Kim, an undisputed force in the industry, will be celebrated with the prestigious Global Force Award, joining the ranks of Meghan Trainor and Tyla. The accolade recognizes her exceptional global impact, fueled by the success of her chart-topping hit “Love Hangover” and the buzz surrounding her upcoming solo album Ruby. With her October 2024 single “Mantra” securing spots on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200, Jennie has broken barriers. The track also made history as the highest-charting song by a Korean female soloist on the UK Singles Chart and the highest-peaking Asian female act on US iTunes last year.

Meanwhile, aespa will take home the coveted Group of the Year award, a testament to their meteoric rise following the release of their debut album Armageddon. Their collaboration with Canadian musician Grimes on the remix of “Supernova” further cemented their status, earning critical and fan acclaim in iScreaM Vol. 33: Supernova/Armageddon Remixes.