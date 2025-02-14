Chennai band The Medium Rare pays tribute to ABBA & Boney M in charity concert

Music aficionados in the city— it’s time to relive the iconic sounds of ABBA and Boney M! City-based cover band The Medium Rare is all set to deliver a tribute to these legendary music icons, and it’s all for a good cause. The concert serves as a fundraiser for the Beatitude Center, an orphanage run by Father Joe Andrew. Lead singer and band founder Orlando Ambrose explains, “Through this tribute, we are raising funds for a much-needed upgrade to the center’s facilities—specifically new toilets and an infirmary for the elderly residents.”

When asked why he chose these two legendary bands, Orlando shares, “Their music connects with so many people—it’s pure nostalgia. The songs are timeless. We’ll be playing ABBA hits like Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Fernando, and I Have a Dream. And, of course, Boney M’s famous tracks like Rivers of Babylon, Daddy Cool, Rasputin, and Sunny. These are songs that everyone loves to dance and sing along to. The event promises an evening of pure joy, filled with nostalgia and high-energy dance vibes.”