Chennai band The Medium Rare pays tribute to ABBA & Boney M in charity concert

Music aficionados in the city— it’s time to relive the iconic sounds of ABBA and Boney M! City-based cover band The Medium Rare is all set to deliver a tribute to these legendary music icons, and it’s all for a good cause. The concert serves as a fundraiser for the Beatitude Center, an orphanage run by Father Joe Andrew. Lead singer and band founder Orlando Ambrose explains, “Through this tribute, we are raising funds for a much-needed upgrade to the center’s facilities—specifically new toilets and an infirmary for the elderly residents.”
When asked why he chose these two legendary bands, Orlando shares, “Their music connects with so many people—it’s pure nostalgia. The songs are timeless. We’ll be playing ABBA hits like Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Fernando, and I Have a Dream. And, of course, Boney M’s famous tracks like Rivers of Babylon, Daddy Cool, Rasputin, and Sunny. These are songs that everyone loves to dance and sing along to. The event promises an evening of pure joy, filled with nostalgia and high-energy dance vibes.”
Ever since its inception a decade ago, The Medium Rare is known for its diverse tributes to music legends across various genres. “We’ve done tributes to The Beatles, Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, and even Coldplay. We don’t stick to any one era—we cover everything from the ’60s and ’70s all the way to current hits,” says Orlando.
The band consists of Michiline Igayemie, Nicole Dunne, Eugene Guest, Conrad Simmons, Darren Hickman, Jeffrey Hickman, along with Orlando Ambrose. For the past decade, they have been delivering a diverse range of music, spanning rock, pop, disco, retro, reggae, and jazz, to name a few. Through their regular tribute shows, they celebrate the timeless sounds of the past while showcasing their ability to seamlessly adapt to any musical genre.
Tickets start at INR 500. February 22, 6.30 pm onwards.At Good Shepherd School Auditorium, Nungambakkam.
