Jacqueline Fernandez joins DYSTINCT and Vishal Mishra for the high-energy song ‘Tik Tik’

Get ready for a musical spectacle as Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez teams up with international musician DYSTINCT and composer-singer Vishal Mishra for Tik Tik—a genre-blending track set to take over playlists.
This collaboration seamlessly fuses Bollywood’s signature energy with global beats, delivering a sound that’s fresh and dynamic.
Jacqueline, known for her electrifying screen presence, steps into a new realm by lending her vocals to the track. Her synergy with DYSTINCT—whose music has captivated audiences across Europe and the Middle East—alongside Vishal's melody, makes Tik Tik a unique fusion of styles and influences.
Originally composed by DYSTINCT, the song has been reimagined by Tanishk Bagchi with Hindi lyrics penned by Kumaar and English verses crafted by Amrita Sen.
Tik Tik features Jacqueline in a dazzling avatar that complements the song’s high-energy vibe. The collaboration highlights the ever-growing trend of international artistes joining forces with Bollywood, proving once again that music has no borders.