Love, loss, and lyrics: Shashwat Singh’s soundtrack for every mood

This Valentine’s Day, no matter where love finds you—blissfully smitten or nursing a broken heart—Shashwat Singh has the perfect soundtrack to match your mood. With back-to-back indie hits like Talab and Burai, he’s striking a chord with listeners. Burai focuses on the pain of abandonment and the longing for closure after a heartbreak.

On the other hand, Talab focusses on how one person becomes this regular ‘want’ in your life, like an addition. “It’s a pure love song; just praising your partner and talking about how beautiful it is to be with them,” Shashwat says.

Hailing from Allahabad, Shashwat is the voice behind many Bollywood blockbusters including Show Me The Thumka, Kesariya Dance Mix, Haan Main Galat, De Taali, and Wat Wat Wat.

While he is up for Bollywood numbers and working with various artistes, he explains how there is a sense of creative freedom that he feels with indie music.

“Indie music has no boundaries, you can experiment and express yourself freely. Sometimes a song works, sometimes it doesn’t, but that’s the beauty of it,” he says.