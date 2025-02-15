Nada Sambhrama promotes traditional music, showcasing renowned and emerging artistes

How do you curate a set list for such events? Do you follow a theme or make spontaneous decisions?

Subhalakshmi: There is no specific theme for this concert; it will be a traditional carnatic music performance. We include compositions from different composers, ensuring a balance between structured pieces and spontaneous improvisation. Carnatic music thrives on spontaneity, which keeps the performance dynamic and engaging.

Could you share your experience performing together as a duo? How does your synergy influence your music?

Sornalatha: Performing as a duo is an interesting experience because, while we come from the same family, our musical ideas are often very different. Bringing these elements together creates something magical. Some aspects of our music are instinctive, while others bring unexpected surprises. Having perfor med together for many years, we can often anticipate each other’s musical expressions. One of us might take a backseat while the other leads, allowing the music to flow naturally.