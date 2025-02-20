Maestro Ilaiyaraaja to debut his first Western Classical Symphony at London’s Eventim Apollo Theatre

Indian music legend, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, has announced that he will present his debut western classical symphony at London’s prestigious Eventim Apollo Theatre on March 8 this year. What makes this event even more remarkable is that the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will join Ilaiyaraaja for this historic performance.
Ilaiyaraaja will be present throughout the symphony and is expected to also perform exclusive orchestral versions of his popular songs during the event.
In a video posted on his X handle, the maestro shared his excitement, saying, “A historical moment is going to happen. At the Eventim Apollo Theatre, London on March 8th, as the first Indian, I am happy, very, very happy to present my first-ever western classical symphony. I will be there to present this and also perform a special surprise with a full orchestra, featuring the phenomenal Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London. Don’t miss it. Be there to witness history happening.”
This announcement follows the release of a video last month that offered fans a glimpse into the creation of Ilaiyaraaja’s symphony, Valiant. The symphony was recorded with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.
In the video, Ilaiyaraaja is seen speaking to the musicians, saying, “Every day, I used to record a song or a film score. I am a film composer. Suddenly, I thought of writing a symphony. When I started, I never thought I would record with you all. I never imagined. There is no good or bad in music. Every note is perfect – on its own.”