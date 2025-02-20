Maestro Ilaiyaraaja to debut his first Western Classical Symphony at London’s Eventim Apollo Theatre

Indian music legend, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, has announced that he will present his debut western classical symphony at London’s prestigious Eventim Apollo Theatre on March 8 this year. What makes this event even more remarkable is that the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will join Ilaiyaraaja for this historic performance.

Ilaiyaraaja will be present throughout the symphony and is expected to also perform exclusive orchestral versions of his popular songs during the event.