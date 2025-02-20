Shaan captures the magic of first love in his latest release, ‘Tera Ho Raha’

There aren't many people who isn't acquainted with the melodious voice that Shaan has, and of course his ever-smiling face. The singer, who has entertained us with his music for a few decades now, has released his latest single Tera Ho Raha. The track is a fresh and heartfelt journey which captures the purest emotion of a budding romance. This melodic track is a perfect song for the month of love. This track is also Shaan’s latest release under his independent label, Shaan Music Label.

Speaking about the track, Shaan says, “ With Tera Ho Raha, I aimed to capture the initial stage of love when everything feels perfect. This I feel is the purest feeling that everyone has experienced in their lifetime. Tera Ho Raha, like every other independent song, has a very special palace in my heart as it is filled with my own memories.”