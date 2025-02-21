Singer, composer Hariharan celebrates 50 years of his ghazal journey

When you think of timeless film music, names like Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman, and of course, the iconic Hariharan instantly come to mind. His songs continue to echo through the air, from humble chai shops to grand concert halls, transcending generations. Now, taking this musical magic a step further, Hariharan is set to enchant Hyderabad with Humrahi, a spellbinding performance in collaboration with Banyan Tree Events.

A true musical visionary, Hariharan’s style draws from an eclectic mix of Indian and global influences. His vast repertoire spans Bollywood, Telugu, Tamil film music, soulful ghazals, and the captivating fusion sounds with his band, Colonial Cousins, alongside Leslie Lewis.

With his ghazal compositions close to his heart, Hariharan marks an extraordinary milestone—a 50-year journey in this genre. Ahead of his highly anticipated show, Indulge sits down with this legendary maestro for an intimate conversation about his illustrious career as a singer, composer, and the unforgettable collaborations that have defined his path in the music industry…

Excerpts: