Vicki Kristina Barcelona, a band known for reinterpreting songs by Tom Waits, gears up for their debut in India

Tom Waits’ music is known for its distinctive style. How do you approach reinterpreting his songs to infuse them with your unique sound while preserving their original essence?

We start by distilling the song to its essence of lyric, melody and harmonic content and leave the rest behind. Then we look at it through a different lens. How could it be arranged in a totally different style and rhythm, pulling from a vast array of musical styles utilising vocal harmonies and the instruments we play? This is the challenge and we love it! Sometimes we try different arrangements until we hit on the one that works.