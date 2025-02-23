Musicians Taufiq Qureshi and Bickram Ghosh on their album, ‘RamTa’

A

Bickram: When we come on stage, we’re not unprepared because both of us have had a journey of 30 years. We are bringing that knowledge and experience to the stage. When we meet people who have played just one concert or haven’t played at all—like our guitarist John—we come on stage and we discuss through music and figure out who will do what. The knowledge base is so strong that it hardly takes a minute or minute-and-a-half for me to pick up something he’s going to tell me or for him to pick up something I’m going to say. Of course, there will be one or two things that I don’t know or they don’t know, but we exchange notes. But the general idea is that if you know, learning doesn’t take much time on this stage. That is what we are depending on.

Taufiq: Also, when you rehearse too much, it becomes very mechanical. You have to keep certain things loose. I am one of those guys, and I think even he doesn’t believe in having 10, 15 or 20 rehearsals. If you get just one, even that is good because a lot of what we do is spontaneous. And that is the beauty of it.