Yo Yo Honey Singh drops new song 'Maniac' featuring Esha Gupta
Shot in the striking and beautiful locales of Dubai, this Yo Yo Honey Singh and Esha Gupta collaboration musical single is already rising the charts since it was dropped earlier this evening. The song called 'Maniac' is a part of the album Glory. What makes this song unique is the presence of Bhojpuri lyrics and playback on a global scale.
Yo Yo Honey Singh's new song Maniac features Esha Gupta in the music video
The song Maniac is all about beats, rhythm and speed. Right from the music video which features several luxury cars in good speed, across various locales includes roads, desert tracks and race tracks, one is in awe of the ambiance created by the song. The beats hit the right places and anyone who hears the song is compelled to tap their feet along.
Esha Gupta, on the other hand makes a special appearance in the music video and looks stunning. Her presence brings fresh energy and changes the mood and the vibe of the song. She enacts the Bhojpuri part of the song which has been written by Arjun Ajanabi and sung by Ragini Vishwakarma.
The music video which was dropped on YouTube three hours back is already trending the charts and 1,367,888+ views.