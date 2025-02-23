Raftaar blends precision and energy, delivering an unforgettable musical rush

One of India's most dynamic rappers, Raftaar, has redefined the landscape of hip-hop in the country. From his beginnings as a dancer to becoming a musical powerhouse, he’s earned his place at the forefront of the scene with his unmatched speed, clarity, and powerful storytelling. In a chat with Indulge, Raftaar opens up about his creative journey and how Indian hip-hop has evolved. As he reflects on his path so far, he celebrates the new voices emerging in the industry and teases some exciting upcoming projects.

You have been instrumental in popularising hip-hop in India. How do platforms like Royal Stag BoomBox contribute to taking the genre to a wider audience?

Royal Stag BoomBox gives me the chance to fuse hip-hop with other established genres, especially melody. This fusion opens up new possibilities for music lovers. Plus, I get to spot local talent in the crowd at different cities and invite them on stage to showcase their skills. It’s all about growing together as a community.

Your journey from a dancer to a rapper is inspiring. What was the turning point in your career?

The turning point was making it through all the struggles — auditioning for dance shows while also creating music. I was shooting arrows in the dark, and I’m glad a few hit the target.

How do you balance commercial hits with artistic experimentation?

I don’t overthink it. I just make music that reflects what I’m feeling at the moment. Sometimes that leads to commercial hits, and other times it becomes an underground anthem.

You’ve worked in both Bollywood and independent music. How different are they?

Honestly, the only difference is that Bollywood is guarded by managers. Other than that, they’re pretty much the same.

Many rappers talk about real-life struggles in their music. How important is storytelling in rap?

Storytelling helps you connect with your audience on a deeper level. There are always people who will relate to your story, feel like you’re speaking their truth, and thats how you get your pakke fans. That’s how you build your foundation.

Your rap style is known for speed and clarity. How do you train and refine your skills?

I definitely don’t rap in the morning. That’s the first thing, but I don’t train as such, it’s just the fact that I have done it so many times over the years and especially at the time when I was learning, I was reciting all those songs that I heard at the top of my lungs, which curated them into the sound they are right now. I was trying to mimic other people. And a combination of all those mimicries turned into this voice. So, it's about finding your own voice, but at the same time you have to be a very good student.