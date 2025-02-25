Roberta Flack, legendary Soul and R&B singer passes away

Roberta Flack, one of the defining voices of the '70s, has passed away at the age of 88. Known for timeless hits like Killing Me Softly With His Song, The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, and Feel Like Makin' Love, Roberta's music continues to resonate with the audiences today.

According to a statement from her spokesperson, Roberta passed away peacefully on the morning of February 24, surrounded by family. In 2022, Flack revealed she had been diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) and could no longer sing. She had also suffered a stroke in 2016.

Born in 1937 in North Carolina, Roberta was introduced to music early by her parents. She began playing the piano at age nine and was accepted into Howard University on a full scholarship at just 15, one of the youngest students in the school’s history. Although she initially aimed to become an opera singer, she began performing in nightclubs, experimenting with various musical genres.

Flack’s debut album, First Take (1969), was recorded in just 10 hours, but it was her cover of Ewan MacColl’s folk ballad The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face that brought her widespread recognition. The song earned her a Grammy Award in 1972.In 1973, she released the iconic Killing Me Softly With His Song, which not only became a hit but also earned her another Grammy Award, making her the first artiste to win Grammys in two consecutive years.