Pankaj Udhas’ last song released, a year after his passing

A year after the passing of legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, his final posthumous track, Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum, has been released. The song serves as a tribute to Udhas' musical legacy.

Known for his soul-stirring voice, Pankaj Udhas left behind an extensive body of work that continues to resonate with listeners. His daughters, Nayaab and Reva, expressed that this release holds deep significance, marking the unveiling of an unreleased song that he had been passionate about.