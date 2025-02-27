Pankaj Udhas’ last song released, a year after his passing

A year after the passing of legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, his final posthumous track, Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum, has been released. The song serves as a tribute to Udhas' musical legacy.
Known for his soul-stirring voice, Pankaj Udhas left behind an extensive body of work that continues to resonate with listeners. His daughters, Nayaab and Reva, expressed that this release holds deep significance, marking the unveiling of an unreleased song that he had been passionate about.
The composition, originally crafted by the late Ananda Shankar, has been reimagined by Deepak Pandit and Pankaj Udhas himself, with lyrics penned by the singer. It also features the Sargam vocals of Pratibha Singh Baghel. Directed by Arif Khan, the accompanying music video adds a visual dimension to the melody.
Pankaj Udhas, a Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away on February 26, 2024, at the age of 72, after a prolonged illness. His music continues to find new audiences, ensuring that his legacy remains a lasting presence in the world of ghazals.