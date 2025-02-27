Purva Mantri's latest track 'Mascara' is an anthem of self-expression and confidence

How Purva Mantri's voice created magic!

Alongside Mascara, Purva’s soulful rendition in Ishqa from Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story showcases her versatility. “Veer Pandya, the music director, called me urgently, and within 15-20 seconds of presenting the track, it was locked! My husky voice played a crucial role in shaping the song’s identity,” she recalls. 2024 has been a landmark year for the singer, from electrifying Navratri performances to playing the 25kg Puneri Dhol live on stage in the US. However, her biggest honour was bringing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lyrics to life in Aavati Kalay. “This is like a lifetime achievement award for me and my family,” she says, as the song continues to resonate with millions, amassing over 60 million views on YouTube.

Beyond her music, Purva’s infectious energy—dubbed Purvastik by her fans—defines her artistic journey. Whether through global tours, genre-blending compositions, or collaborations like Uljhi, a special project with her mother, she continues to innovate and inspire. As she steps into 2025, Purva is set to take her signature sound and vibrant energy to even greater heights, proving that music is not just something she creates—it’s an experience she shares with the world.