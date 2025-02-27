Varnam is all set to enthrall the audience of Hyderabad with its fusion regional music

The regional band scene in Hyderabad has been on a steep rise. Multiple bands are coming up with Tollywood covers in their own style—mixing genres, adding riffs, and sometimes even playing around with the mood of the song. Known for their fusion of traditional and contemporary sounds, Varnam has carved a niche in the independent music circuit. The band performs covers inspired by Tollywood and Bollywood hits, reimagining classics with their unique touch.

“For this show, we will be performing a selection of covers inspired by talented artists from both Tollywood and Bollywood. We bring our unique interpretation to each piece by rearranging instrumentation, adding harmonies, or experimenting with different genres,” said Sai Krishna, drummer and co-founder. “Our goal is to offer something familiar, yet fresh and exciting.”

Varnam doesn’t follow a fixed setlist. Instead, they adapt to the audience's energy, selecting songs from a vast repertoire of nearly 400 tracks.

“We strive to put our own spin on the songs we cover. By incorporating elements from different genres, rearranging compositions, and infusing our personal style, we keep the songs fresh while maintaining their essence,” Krishna added.

Varnam’s signature sound blends Carnatic influences with modern music. “Our USP is our ability to experiment with this fusion, creating a sound that resonates with all age groups,” Krishna explained. “Carnatic music influences our compositions, adding depth and richness.”

Formed in 2020 by two passionate musicians, Varnam has rapidly grown, performing over 1,400 shows across India and internationally. However, their journey has not been without challenges.

“Like any band, we have faced tight schedules, early morning flights, limited family time, and creative differences,” Krishna said. “But we’ve always stayed focused on our shared goals.”