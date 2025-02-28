Rapper The Siege returns with new track ‘Paanch Baje’

Mumbai-based rapper and songwriter The Siege (Siegan Moopanar), who shot to fame with tracks like Bubblecars, Bhaagna, Chhupna, Doobna, and 10 Peti, is now back with his latest track Paanch Baje, in which he has teamed up with singers Natik and Shaira.

Talking about the single, he tells Indulge, "Paanch Baje came together towards the end of 2023. The track’s producer, Natik, who’s from Delhi, and I have been collaborating since 2019. The first song I ever released on streaming platforms was with him. We have been exchanging ideas, sending each other music and concepts over the years. For Paanch Baje, Natik sent me a rough version of the instrumental. The beat sparked a verse within me and I just let the instrumental guide me. The next step was to bring in Shaira, an emerging artiste I discovered online. I thought he would be the perfect fit for the track, so I sent him my ideas, and he contributed his own. Together, we refined the production, added new elements, and shaped the final version of the song. I also wanted it to have a Bollywood vibe, something familiar that everyone could relate to."

Interestingly, The Siege has been referred to as the 'middle-class rapper, as his songs speak about everyday struggles. When asked about the tag, he says, "Honestly, I don't like labels. I represent my reality as it is, and if that means reflecting a middle-class experience in my music, so be it. But I hope these tags evolve as I grow. I'm not here to be boxed in by a label."

Talking about his first brush with his music as a South Indian living in Mumbai, The Siege says, "The music I was exposed to growing up was mainly gospel, thanks to my parents’ devotion to the church. I didn’t grow up around a strong South Indian music influence."

But at the same time, Seigen adds that rapper Eminem had a strong influence on him. "Like many kids in India, Eminem was the first rapper I came across who truly blew my mind. I remember in school, I started off by rapping his lyrics, memorising them, and trying to mimic his style. That’s how most rappers begin – by rapping other people’s songs before finding their own voice. Eminem’s rawness and skill had a huge impact on me."

Talking about the rising number of rap artistes across the country, he says, "Rap connects deeply with people, especially in a country like ours, where there are so many socioeconomic challenges. The aggression and raw emotion in rap provide an outlet for those facing struggles. It’s a form of expression that speaks to the tough realities of life. Rap originated from similar struggles in the black community in America, and I think that’s why it resonates with people here. Over time, as people start to connect with the music, they naturally want to try creating it too. That’s why we’re seeing more and more rappers emerging in India."

Though the number of artistes are on the rise, The Siege says that independent artistes have their own share of battles, with the financial aspect being the biggest one. "Independent artistes need money to produce songs and music videos. We don’t yet have a fully developed infrastructure for independent artistes in India. It can be tough when you don’t have the funds to back up your creativity. On top of that, there’s also societal pressure, especially from families, to pursue stable careers. If you’re not making money from your art, people question whether it’s worth pursuing."