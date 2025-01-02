Here’s where you can listen to emerging musical talents from Kolkata

Bengali music has taken a front seat with various renditions, covers and originals dropping every day. With the constant search of finding new voices, SVF Music drops a new venture Discoveries which recently gave a platform and wings to the dreams of thirty emerging singers. These songs can be listened to on their official YouTube channel.
Each of these voices gave new texture and depth to old renditions making the songs emerge extra-special while maintaining the timelessness of the lyrics. The platform in the future aims to identify more such singers creating a talent pool from West Bengal and bringing emerging talents to the forefront.
Participating artistes for this edition includes Sunrita Bhattacharya, Sayan Das, Rik Basu, Soumyadipta Mukherjee, Ayan Sarkar, Raktim Chowdhury, Shyamoshree Saha, Pragya Dutta, Pramith Ganguly, Srijita Mitra to name a few. One can listen to editions of songs like Jani Naa Shei Deshe, Jeyo Naa Priyo, Kajol Kalo Duti Chokhe, Premer Kahini, Tomake Chhara, Ekela Mon and many more.