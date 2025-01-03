Melody in moments: Viswadeep presents his relatable originals in Hyderabad

This self-taught artiste, a musician, has a story a lot of Indian households relate to with respect to pursuing passions. Viswadeep, presenting the Viswadeep collective was forbidden to even listen to music in his childhood. He fought his way through all the challenges and has risen to where he is now a loved, relatable artiste. In this performance, he presents a collection of songs written and composed by him with narrations and storytelling woven in between. An ensemble of singers—Sirisha Bhagavatula, Soujanya Bhagavatula, Lasya Priya, Sindhuja Tanuku, Manoj Sharma, Bharath Raj, Aditya Guntupalli, Pavan Kumar Konduri, and Saketh Kommajosyula will also accompany him.

His process of writing a story and making a song is largely related to his personal life. Not just what he experiences, he is also inspired by whatever he sees around himself. “At times I really like a word, the meaning, and how it sounds, so I try to weave a whole story around it, a whole plot,” Viswadeep says. While he brainstorms on the story and concept first, his process of making the melody and writing lyrics runs parallelly. What sets his music apart from other indie singers is the element of commercial music he adds. The lyrical relatability is derived from indie music, and the beats, catchy music and simplicity of lyrics is inspired by commercial music.

Viswadeep gets inspired by the smallest instances he observes around him. He gives us an example, “I have a song named Premo emo, which I started thinking about when I was working in Canada. In the train, I would see two people come in everyday at the same time, look into each other’s eyes but not speak a word, and when they would arrive at their stations, diverge in complete silence. People keep saying that time goes very fast, but I realised that for them, when they were in the train, it would go very slow.” He also writes songs with messages, but with a very light tone.

Books, poems and mythology ignited the spark of writing lyrics in Viswadeep. Initially he just wanted to write and did not know how to compose music. Eventually, he met a friend who taught him how to produce songs on a software, and that changed his outlook towards music. He now aims to expand his repertoire in indie music, and do more performances.

Tickets at INR 399. January 5, 8 pm.

At Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills.