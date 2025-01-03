Rapper MC Square talks ‘Kakori Kaand’, the rise of Indian hip-hop, and his creative journey

When we catch up with rapper Abhishek Baisla, aka MC Square, to chat about his latest single, Kakori Kaand—which has set the internet on fire—the energy is palpable from the word go. “Main to ekdum badhiya hoon ji,” he says, and the exuberance continues seamlessly throughout the conversation.
As a child, becoming a rapper felt like a distant dream for Abhishek. Hailing from a farming family in Haryana, rap wasn’t exactly a genre that resonated within his household. But deep down, he knew his true passion lay in music. A bright student, Abhishek pursued a degree in B Tech, which inspired his stage name, MC Square.
His breakthrough came when he won MTV Hustle Season 2, a pivotal moment in his career that propelled him to fame. Since then, Abhishek has released a string of hits, including Laado, Sher, Tum Se Tum, Aadha Gyan, Ghani Syaani, and Badmos Chora, shortly becoming one of the most sought-after voices in the country. His music captures the raw realities of life, resilience, and struggle, blending Haryanvi folk with hip-hop to tell powerful stories.
The rapper talks to Indulge about his latest single, his inspirations in music, the evolving Indian hip-hop culture, and a lot more. Excerpts...
The inspiration behind Kakori Kaand
Throwing light on the genesis of Kakori Kaand, which draws from a significant moment in Indian history—the 1925 Kakori Train Robbery, a key event in India’s freedom struggle—Abhishek tells us, “I first wrote the hook, the melodic part of the song. I had read a lot about Kakori Kaand in school and about revolutionaries like Ashfaqulla Khan. I wanted to connect this idea to my music. I won’t say this song is directly about the Kakori Kaand, but it’s inspired by it. It’s a metaphor for how I’m coming into the hip-hop scene to ‘rob’ the game.”The hard-hitting number is produced by Sez On the Beat.
Abhishek adds, “I always try to infuse historical references in my songs. If I talk about roots, I want people to look them up, learn about their history and culture. This is my way of making people curious about their past.”
Going back to the roots
Abhishek strongly believes that one needs to be connected to their roots. “India is known for its culture all around the world, and I feel that we’re the last generation to know the stories and traditions of our past. Our culture is getting diluted, and we risk forgetting where we come from. My music is my way of keeping that culture alive. And it’s not just about the lyrics; it’s about knowing your history and geography. I feel it’s important for artistes, especially, to represent their roots. It’s a responsibility. That’s why I talk about my place, my culture, and encourage others to look into it as well.”
The power of art
Hip-hop has always had a close relationship with social and political movements. “Art has always been a form of protest and expression. The poets and writers who emerged after the 1857 rebellion (a major uprising against the British East India Company) gave us a narrative for the Indian independence movement. It wasn’t just about battles or wars, but about the poets who sparked the freedom movement in people’s hearts. That’s the power of writing, and it’s the same with hip-hop. It’s not just about music; it’s about sparking a change in people’s minds.”
He goes on to explain the impact of poetry and writing during India’s freedom struggle, citing famous lines like Bundele harbolon ke munh hamne suni kahani thi and Sarfaroshi ki tamanna ab hamare dil main hain. “We got freedom because of these words as well. That’s why it’s so important for artistes, especially in hip-hop, to address social issues. Hip-hop gives voice to the voiceless.”
The rise of regional hip-hop
In recent years, regional-language hip-hop has received a major shot in the arm. “A lot has changed in the last two-three years. We’ve got media outlets now covering hip-hop; interviews and podcasts diving deep into the meaning behind the lyrics. We’ve got people explaining hip-hop culture and shows like Hustle that have given a platform exclusively to hip-hop artistes. Then, when movies started featuring hip-hop, it gave the genre a huge fillip and helped it reach a wider audience. People began realising they could build a career around hip-hop. The genre is gaining acceptance because people can connect with the lyrics in their language,” he says.
Abhishek adds that hip-hop is an easy genre. “If you want to pursue singing, you need to learn about notes, scales, and pitch, but with hip-hop, if you’ve got the words, you can just speak them. Rap is an easy way to express your thoughts. It’s also a dynamic art form—there’s no limit to what you can talk about.”
Winning Hustle and family recognition
Despite growing up in a rural house-hold, where access to hip-hop was almost implausible, Abhishek was drawn to music. “Growing up, I listened to raginis, and American rapper J Cole, who had a major influence on me. But the real spark came from Siddhu Moosewala—he’s my inspiration.”
Abhishek says that today, his family is proud of him. “My mother is very happy for me, although she doesn’t fully understand what I do. She can recognise when I incorporate folk culture into my work, especially when I use a ragini from an old song. For example, Laado is a song from our region about Radha and Lord Krishna, where Radha asks Krishna why he has a dark complexion. In my song Kakori Kaand, I’ve infused a ragini from a song by Satpal Dausa ji, a melody I’ve heard since childhood. This song is based on the story of Draupadi from the Mahabharata. When people hear it, they often search to find out who Satpal Dausa ji is. Through such references, I try to show how rich our culture is.”
Abhishek says that his family is now his first audience. “I’ve started making them listen to my songs a lot now. For instance, I recently made a song based on Meera ji and her devotion to Lord Krishna, and they told me it’s my best work till date.”
Talking about his upcoming projects, he adds, “I had collaborated with my friends on a new collective called Ferozi and had released two singles—Farida Drip and 51 Garh—and now the full album is about to drop.”
Future of the Indian hip-hop scene
“The Indian hip-hop scene is only going to grow. I genuinely believe it’s on track to become the biggest in the world. Look at the talent we have today—artistes like Hanumankind, Diljit (Dosanjh) paaji, and Karan Aujla—they’re all on the same level as Siddhu (Moosewala) paaji. And don’t forget, there’s a huge wave of talent coming up in regional languages as well. To truly reach people, you have to speak their language, and that’s why hip-hop in regional languages is growing so fast. It’s being embraced by the masses. Punjabi hip-hop has been around for a while, and now Haryanvi hip-hop is taking off like never before. Artistes like Dhanda Nyoliwala are killing it and making a huge impact on the scene.”
His creative journey
Abhishek says he is content with his journey so far. ‘‘In the past, I used to create music for the audience, but now I feel like I’m doing it for myself, and that makes me happy. Of course, people listen to my music and show me love, so that’s a bonus. When I create something new that I’ve never done before, it brings me joy. I don’t want to repeat songs like Laado or Naina ki talwar. I want to make something different, something that truly excites me.”
He adds, “I want to explore everything. Hip-hop is my foundation, but I also want to experiment with rock, pop, soft rock, funk, and reggae. I’m not the type of artiste who wants to stick to one genre. I want to push boundaries and keep evolving. That’s the beauty of hip-hop—it’s all about freedom and being yourself.”
