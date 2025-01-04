Experience love and longing with Vishal Mishra and Asees Kaur’s ‘Heer’ from ‘Fateh’

Heer, the heart-warming melody of love from the much-anticipated film Fateh, is now out, promising to tug at the heartstrings of listeners. Sung soulfully by the immensely talented Vishal Mishra and Asees Kaur, the song beautifully explores the bittersweet emotions of love, longing, and the enduring hope that keeps two souls connected even when apart.

Picturised on Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, Heer captures the poignant tale of two lovers navigating the distance between them. Their heartfelt performances breathe life into the aching yet hopeful narrative of the song, making it a must-add to every playlist.