New sounds in the haveli

Meet the pals

Joshi is an Indian music, composer, producer, and sound designer who is trained in Hindustani classical music since the age of 18. He has been influenced by global musicians like AR Rahman, Portuguese singer and songwriter MARO, and Cameroon-born American musician Richard Bona. He has worked in films, web series, advertisements, and podcasts as a music director and sound designer. However, just working for commercials began to “tire” him.

“I felt stuck being isolated in the studio for hours and making music was starting to feel more like a job. I started going for folk music residencies to try and get back in touch with classical music and meet like-minded people,” he tells us on attending several music residencies around the globe in France, Belgium, Portugal and Spain from 2022.

“I am most comfortable with classical and pop and have been exploring folk and world music recently,” he adds.

Calzada, on her part, grew up in the suburbs of Paris developing a similar love for music, travel and meeting diverse people. She has learnt jazz guitar, opera singing and produced electronic music.

“I am influenced by women like Colombian experimental musician Lucrecia Dalt, American singer and songwriter Julia Holter, American composer Holly Herndon and PWakistani-American singer and composer Arooj Aftab. They experiment to create music that’s rooted in their cultural heritage,” she says.

Calzada has participated in several music residencies, much like Joshi. “My first traditional music residency was in Brazil in 2018. It invited musicians from all around the world. In two weeks, every participant had to share a song from the culture they represent and learn tunes from others. That was a beautiful introduction to different musical traditions. I also attended residencies in South and Eastern Europe where I learnt about traditional French music.”