Shruti Haasan and AR Rahman reunite for new track ‘It’s A Break Up Da’

Shruti Haasan and AR Rahman, a dynamic duo known for crafting unforgettable musical moments, have once again joined forces for It’s A Break Up Da, a track from the upcoming Kadhalikka Neramillai. This marks their third collaboration, following the much-celebrated Tamil anthem Semmozhi and the MTV Unplugged rendition of Ranjha Ranjha. Semmozhi introduced Shruti’s fans to her bold rock-and-roll vocal range, solidifying her as a versatile artiste who seamlessly blends genres. Her deep admiration for Rahman, often shared through heartfelt posts on social media, makes this musical reunion all the more special for fans.

Composed by the legendary AR Rahman, It’s A Break Up Da is brought to life with Shruti Haasan’s spirited vocals and the fresh, innovative touch of Adithya RK. With Rahman’s unparalleled musical genius and Shruti’s electrifying performance, the track is set to be an instant earworm.

The buzz surrounding this collaboration is palpable, with fans and industry insiders eagerly anticipating its release. With Shruti’s dynamic voice and Rahman’s signature sound, It’s A Break Up Da is poised to dominate the charts and strike a chord with listeners everywhere.