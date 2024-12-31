Celebs

Shruti Haasan’s ultimate heartbreak fix before the year ends

The actress tells us why talking to yourself is the key to overcoming heartbreak
In frame: Shruti Haasan
Actor and musician Shruti Haasan has long been a passionate advocate for mental health, speaking openly about the importance of addressing emotional challenges. Recently, she revealed her personal method for overcoming heartbreak, offering advice that resonates deeply with anyone who's ever experienced emotional pain.

As the year comes to a close, Shruti is looking forward to start the coming year on a positive note, and the first step towards that, she says, is 'healing'. Her approach is a call for intentional healing—a journey that begins with the most important conversation you can have: the one with yourself.

When asked how she handles emotional setbacks, Shruti’s response was refreshingly direct: "To choose to heal. First and foremost, most people aren’t ready to heal or even talk about it. The conversation can be with a therapist or a friend, but the first and most crucial dialogue happens within. I’ve often seen people avoid talking to themselves."

Her words are a powerful reminder that true growth begins with self-honesty. Shruti’s philosophy encourages us to look inward, embrace our emotions, and have those difficult conversations with ourselves in order to move forward.

On the professional front, Shruti’s plate is full. She is currently filming Coolie alongside the legendary Rajinikanth, under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj, a project that promises to be as dynamic as her personal journey.

