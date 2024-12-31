Shruti Haasan’s ultimate heartbreak fix before the year ends

When asked how she handles emotional setbacks, Shruti’s response was refreshingly direct: "To choose to heal. First and foremost, most people aren’t ready to heal or even talk about it. The conversation can be with a therapist or a friend, but the first and most crucial dialogue happens within. I’ve often seen people avoid talking to themselves."

Her words are a powerful reminder that true growth begins with self-honesty. Shruti’s philosophy encourages us to look inward, embrace our emotions, and have those difficult conversations with ourselves in order to move forward.

On the professional front, Shruti’s plate is full. She is currently filming Coolie alongside the legendary Rajinikanth, under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj, a project that promises to be as dynamic as her personal journey.