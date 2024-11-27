‘I pray to work every day until I die,’ says Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan, currently deep into the exciting world of filming Coolie in Chennai, is making waves alongside the iconic Rajinikanth and under the brilliant direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. Recently, she took a moment to engage with her fans on Instagram through a fun and interactive Q&A session, giving them a glimpse into her ongoing projects and personal thoughts. When a fan asked for an update on the much-anticipated Coolie, Shruti shared with a spark of excitement, “Coolie is going great,” leaving her followers eager for more behind-the-scenes glimpses of the film.
Amidst the buzz about her work, Shruti also let her playful side shine as she discussed her birthday plans, which are just two months away. With a wink and a laugh, she teased, “I’m gonna start posting presents that I want but never get every year (laughs).” But it wasn’t all lighthearted banter—Shruti also spoke candidly about her unwavering passion for her career. Reflecting on her upcoming birthday, she revealed, “I think I’ll be working this birthday. And honestly, a working birthday is fantastic. I pray to work every day until I die, so a working birthday is just the best idea for me.”
With her blend of humor, warmth, and deep love for her craft, Shruti continues to captivate her growing fanbase, leaving them eagerly anticipating her performance in Coolie. As always, she balances hard work with a lighthearted spirit, making her an inspiration to all.