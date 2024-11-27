‘I pray to work every day until I die,’ says Shruti Haasan

Amidst the buzz about her work, Shruti also let her playful side shine as she discussed her birthday plans, which are just two months away. With a wink and a laugh, she teased, “I’m gonna start posting presents that I want but never get every year (laughs).” But it wasn’t all lighthearted banter—Shruti also spoke candidly about her unwavering passion for her career. Reflecting on her upcoming birthday, she revealed, “I think I’ll be working this birthday. And honestly, a working birthday is fantastic. I pray to work every day until I die, so a working birthday is just the best idea for me.”

With her blend of humor, warmth, and deep love for her craft, Shruti continues to captivate her growing fanbase, leaving them eagerly anticipating her performance in Coolie. As always, she balances hard work with a lighthearted spirit, making her an inspiration to all.