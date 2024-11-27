Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth renew vows with a royal wedding at Rajasthan Fort

Aditi and Siddharth officially registered their marriage on Diwali this year, two months after their initial wedding. The couple had first exchanged vows in a traditional South Indian temple ceremony in Telangana after being in a relationship for three years.

At the time, they shared heartfelt photos with the caption: “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars... To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity… to laughter, to never growing up… to eternal love, light & magic. Mrs. & Mr. Adu-Siddhu.”

Earlier this year, Siddharth proposed to Aditi at her favourite childhood spot, catching her by surprise. The two first met while working on the 2021 film Maha Samudram and fueled dating rumors with frequent outings. They confirmed their engagement last year, culminating in their beautiful journey of love and marriage.