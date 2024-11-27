Celebs

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth renew vows with a royal wedding at Rajasthan Fort

In her Instagram post, Aditi captioned the photos, “The best thing to hold on to in life is each other.”
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who first tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on September 16 in Wanaparthy, Telangana, have celebrated their union once again with a lavish royal wedding at Alila Fort Bishangarh in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

On Wednesday, the couple shared enchanting photos from their second wedding ceremony on Instagram. Aditi radiated elegance in a traditional red lehenga choli, accessorized with exquisite Indian jewellery, including a matha patti, nose ring, earrings, and gold ornaments. Siddharth complemented her regal look in an ivory sherwani.

In her post, Aditi captioned the photos, “The best thing to hold on to in life is each other.” Fans and industry friends showered the couple with love in the comments, with one admirer calling it “the loveliest thing on the internet today” and another wishing them a “happy married life.”

Aditi and Siddharth officially registered their marriage on Diwali this year, two months after their initial wedding. The couple had first exchanged vows in a traditional South Indian temple ceremony in Telangana after being in a relationship for three years.

At the time, they shared heartfelt photos with the caption: “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars... To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity… to laughter, to never growing up… to eternal love, light & magic. Mrs. & Mr. Adu-Siddhu.”

Earlier this year, Siddharth proposed to Aditi at her favourite childhood spot, catching her by surprise. The two first met while working on the 2021 film Maha Samudram and fueled dating rumors with frequent outings. They confirmed their engagement last year, culminating in their beautiful journey of love and marriage.

